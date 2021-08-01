हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

RPF saves woman caught between moving train and platform, watch viral video

In the 32-second clip, the woman can be seen rushing in the opposite direction of the train, attempting to board it. She passed the RPF personnel and was tried to climb on the coach. However, she failed to hold on to the moving train and fell down. In a fraction of a second, she found herself being dragged in the gap between the platform and the train.

Representational Image

New Delhi: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable showed incredible courage and presence of mind to save a woman who was caught between a moving train and the platform.

The incident occurred on Friday (July 30) in Telangana’s Secunderabad. Constable Dinesh Singh pulled out the woman who fell trying to board the moving train.

The Ministry of Railways released CCTV footage of the incident which has gone viral on social media.

In the 32-second clip, the woman can be seen rushing in the opposite direction of the train, attempting to board it. She passed the RPF personnel and was tried to climb on the coach. However, she failed to hold on to the moving train and fell down. In a fraction of a second, she found herself being dragged in the gap between the platform and the train.

Constable Singh immediately caught hold of her and pulled her out of the very dangerous situation.

Watch the video here:

The railways shared a very important message along with the clip.

“Life is not like a scene of a Bollywood film. It is much more precious” She was lucky to be saved today because of timely action by alert RPF staff. Do not board/de-board a moving train.  Stay alert. Stay safe!” Ministry of Railways tweeted.

After the video went viral, several social media users commended the policeman for his bravery and quick reflexes that saved the day.

