Russian missile blows up government HQ in Ukraine's Kharkiv- Watch

New Delhi: In a spine chilling attack, Russia on Tuesday (March 1) hit the heart of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

The attack took place right at the centre of the Kharkiv region, Freedom Square.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar shared the horrifying video on Twitter with the caption, "Russian missile hits Freedom Square, right in the centre of Kharkiv. More and more innocent civilians become victims of Russian barbaric actions."

Russian missile hits Freedom Square, right in the centre of Kharkiv. More and more innocent civilians become victims of Russian barbaric actions. #StopWarInUkraine pic.twitter.com/ZE9byOVmUr — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) March 1, 2022

The building hit by the Russian missile is the regional administration headquarter of Kharkiv. Meanwhile, an Indian student also lost his life in the shelling.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour`s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

Live TV