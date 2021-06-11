हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Saali ho to aisi! Bride's sister starts kissing groom on wedding stage- WATCH

The funny video has been going viral on the social media. 

Saali ho to aisi! Bride&#039;s sister starts kissing groom on wedding stage- WATCH

Indian weddings are notorious for the kind of extravaganza and a hearty dose of humour, drama and suspense they deliver. The wedding season is in full swing across the country, many marriages are taking place under the shadow of COVID-19, and many dramatic stories are coming to the fore. We bring you one such video from a wedding that has gone viral on social media, wherein the bride’s sister is seen kissing the groom on the wedding stage.

Well, as we all know, the Jeeja-Saali relationship is fraught with teasing and leg-pulling, and it’s a special bond like no other. And of course, fun and mischief are a must at the wedding! However, during this particular wedding, the bride’s sister got a little too adventurous and she suddenly started kissing the groom.

 

The video shows the bride and groom on the stage, as guests and relatives are taking wedding photographs. All of a sudden, the bride’s sister kisses the groom, leaving everyone in shock. While this is going on, a superhit Bollywood song, Mehendi lagake ke rakhna, doli sajake rakhna is playing. An Instagram user official_niranjanm87 shared the funny video on Thursday, which has been viewed by many people.

