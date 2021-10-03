हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salary credited: Girl can't control her happiness, dances while withdrawing money from ATM

Salary credited: Girl can&#039;t control her happiness, dances while withdrawing money from ATM

New Delhi: A hilarious video of a girl taking out cash from the ATM is going crazy viral on social media. In the video the girl can be seen dancing uncontrollably after getting the money. One can say this video is the clear description of our feeling on every first of the month, when our salary credits. 

The video, which surfaced on Instagram, has left netizens in splits and relating hard. In the video the girl is wearing a black top and a black face mask. The visuals shows the gril in a rhythm while typing the digits in the ATM, but when the ATM starts dispatching cash, the girl can be seen energetically dancing and grovving inside the ATM cabin. 

The video was uploaded along with the caption “Khushi dekh rahe ho salary ki” and went viral in an instant. 

Watch the video here: 

The netizens showered the video with smiles and love emojis. One user wrote, “A reward for hard work, should be celebrated. Isn't it?” Within 24 hours of its presence online, the video has garnered over 28 lakh views on Instagram and three lakh likes. 

