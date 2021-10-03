On top of the world! Viral video shows view from the peak of Mt. Everest- Watch

New Delhi: Looking at the view from the peak of the Mt. Everest is a dream for many people, but the journey is not everyone’s cup of tea. The trek to the peak of the world’s highest mountain range is dangerous as well as tiresome, and due to this reason most of the population have never been able to experience the unbelievable.

Well, this changes today. A video taken from the top of the peak of Mt. Everest is doing rounds on social media. So now you get to experience the thrill while sitting in the comfort of your home.

The video was posted on Twitter by Dr. Ajayita, who is a Director Horizon Health & Education Trust. She posted the video on her handle and captioned it, “A view from the top of the world. Mt. Everest.”

Watch the video here:

A view from the top of the Earth... Mt. Everest. pic.twitter.com/mXxbV5SPY4 — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) September 30, 2021

(Disclaimer: The video was posted by an individual on Twitter. Zee News has not verified the video independently)

The video shows a member of a trekking group taking a shot of the surroundings with a GoPro. The video is guaranteed to give you the chills.

The video of the mesmerising view of the landscape has been watched for more than 34,000 times till now and has garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments as well. The video left netizens amazed and many even expressed their wish to climb to the top of the world’s highest point some day.

