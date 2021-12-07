हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Shashi Tharoor tweets screenshot with a witty caption, netizens play along

MP from Kerela's Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor shared a pun-intended post which comprised of a viral screenshot of a series of tweets posted back in 2020. 

Shashi Tharoor tweets screenshot with a witty caption, netizens play along
Image credit: Twitter/ShashiTharoor

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor does not only know his classic British English but also for his social media feeds, especially on the microblogging site Twitter.

Shashi Tharoor is one of the politicians who is quite active on social media and tends to share his thoughts not only on serious political issues but some posts that complement his witty nature. 

Following the same course MP from Kerela's Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor shared a pun-intended post which comprised of a viral screenshot of a series of tweets posted back in 2020. Tharoor took on Twitter to reply to this post recalling his days at St. Stephen's College in Delhi. See the post here 

Tharoor's Tweet went viral on the microblogging site in a couple of hours and garnered over 8k likes and loads of comments playing along with his pun-tastic Tweet.

And to everyone's surprise, Parminder Singh whose Tweet was one of the tweets in the viral screenshot, also replyed to Tharoor and wrote, “Thanks for Tweeting this Shashi. Not just Stephen’s, repartees like this were a DU rasam. Though I was there at a different time would have loved to spar with you idli.”

To this, the Congress leader wittily replied, “It’s never too lait… but for now yeh coffee hain.”

