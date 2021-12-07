Viral picture: This huge fireball is actually the Sun with magnificent details

You might have seen many pictures of sun from all angles, and through a really good telescope too if you had access to one, but this is probably the first time somebody has captured the centre of the solar system in such amazing details.

Photographer Andrew McCarthy has shared the photos on Instagram, and detailed the process of capturing them. He wrote, “A detailed look at our star. Swipe to move in closer. Yesterday I captured around 150,000 images of the sun with extreme magnificent using a modified telescope. Combined, those photos allowed me to see the sun in incredible detail. In fact, this image is 300 megapixels.”

He further explained, “Spots are sunspots, and the swirls are active regions, areas where the magnetic field is more active and pulls at the plasma.”

The clarity of the image is mesmerising and shows how different each planet in the solar system is.

Here are some more pictures from McCarthy’s Instagram account: