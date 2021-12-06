हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Viral video: Man crashes wedding, puts Sindoor on bride's head while groom stands on stage

A crazy lover crashed the wedding and put the Sindoor all over the bride's head while the groom was about to put garland around her neck.

Viral video: Man crashes wedding, puts Sindoor on bride&#039;s head while groom stands on stage

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident an insane lover crashed a wedding and put Sindoor (vermillion) on the bride's head while the couple was on standing on the stage to put garlands on each other.

The incident happened at Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur where the bride and the groom were on the stage along with their family member and were about to put garlands around each others' necks when a masked man crashed the ceremony.

He forcefully tried to put the Sindoor on the bride's head, he then took out more sindoor from his pocket and put it all over the bride's head. Watch:

The family members standing near the couple grabbed the lunatic lover and some of the decoration was destroyed during this weird scene.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral videoTrendingIndian weddingsWedding videos
Next
Story

Rowdy history-sheeter beaten by women for misbehaving with girls in Andhra Pradesh

Must Watch

PT6M7S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Dec 06, 2021