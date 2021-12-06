Viral video: Man crashes wedding, puts Sindoor on bride's head while groom stands on stage

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident an insane lover crashed a wedding and put Sindoor (vermillion) on the bride's head while the couple was on standing on the stage to put garlands on each other.

The incident happened at Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur where the bride and the groom were on the stage along with their family member and were about to put garlands around each others' necks when a masked man crashed the ceremony.

He forcefully tried to put the Sindoor on the bride's head, he then took out more sindoor from his pocket and put it all over the bride's head. Watch:

The family members standing near the couple grabbed the lunatic lover and some of the decoration was destroyed during this weird scene.