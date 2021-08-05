हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's romantic track ‘Ranjha’ from Shershaah is a soothing love ballad - Watch

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead 

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani&#039;s romantic track ‘Ranjha’ from Shershaah is a soothing love ballad - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Riding high on the huge success of the soulful track ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, Amazon Prime Video’s Shershaah is ready to rule everyone’s heart with another romantic song ‘Ranjha’. The soothing melody shows actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, as Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema respectively, enact how difficult it is to let go off that special someone whom you love. 

The song is a sweet love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema in the film that will surely melt your heart. Composed and sung by Jasleen Royal along with B Praak and heartfelt lyrics penned by Anvita Dutt, ‘Ranjha’ is a soulful track dedicated to all the lovely couples out there.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Shershaah also features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. 

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah will premiere across 240 countries and territories on August 12, 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ShershaahSidharth MalhotraKiara Advaniranjharanjha songCaptain Vikram BatraAmazon Prime Video
Next
Story

From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood lauds men's hockey team for Olympic bronze

Must Watch

PT12M8S

Kashmir 2.0: J&K police band mark 2 years of Article 370's abrogation by playing patriotic music