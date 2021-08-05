Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's romantic track ‘Ranjha’ from Shershaah is a soothing love ballad - Watch

New Delhi: Riding high on the huge success of the soulful track ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, Amazon Prime Video’s Shershaah is ready to rule everyone’s heart with another romantic song ‘Ranjha’. The soothing melody shows actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, as Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema respectively, enact how difficult it is to let go off that special someone whom you love.

The song is a sweet love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema in the film that will surely melt your heart. Composed and sung by Jasleen Royal along with B Praak and heartfelt lyrics penned by Anvita Dutt, ‘Ranjha’ is a soulful track dedicated to all the lovely couples out there.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Shershaah also features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah will premiere across 240 countries and territories on August 12, 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.