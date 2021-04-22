हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haryana

‘Sorry, didn’t know it had COVID-19 vaccine’: Haryana thief’s note after stealing coronavirus jabs

Representational Image

New Delhi: In a movie-like turn of events, a thief, who pillaged the government hospital in Haryana ended up returning the looted items after realising they were COVID-19 vaccine vials.

As soon as the thief became aware of the importance of the stolen items, he left the vials at a tea stall outside a police station with a note, IANS reported.

The apology note read, “Sorry, did not know it had COVID-19 vaccine.”

Over 1,700 doses of coronavirus vaccine were stolen from the Civil hospital in Haryana's Jind, PTI quoted a police official as saying on Thursday. A total of 1,270 doses of Covishield and 440 of Covaxin were stolen from the hospital, SHO of Civil Lines police station Rajender Singh said.

"The accused did not touch any other vaccine, medicine, cash, etc. Lying in the store," he added. The incident had taken place on Wednesday night.

The matter came to light when a sanitation worker found the locks of the store and deep freezer broken on Thursday morning.

The SHO had said a case was registered in connection with the incident and police were investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

