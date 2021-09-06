Stunt pilot bags Guinness World Record for flying plane through two road tunnels at 245 Kph- Watch viral video

New Delhi: People get involved in all sorts of sports to feel the adrenaline rush. In fact a number of companies sponsor such thrilling sports to give people a taste of adventure.

A video of one such incident was shared by Energy drink company Red Bull on Twitter showcasing a pilot flying an aircraft through two road tunnels.

In the video, an aircraft can be seen flying through two tunnels, located outside Istanbul in Turkey. On the wings of the aircraft is written ‘Red Bull.’

Red Bull shared the video on Twitter with the caption: “So Dario Costa just became the first person to fly a plane through TWO tunnels and we are literally speechless #givesyouwiiings #worldrecord.”

so Dario Costa just became the first person to fly a plane through TWO tunnels and we are literally speechless #givesyouwiiings #worldrecord pic.twitter.com/Uk3RFqeVPZ — Red Bull (@redbull) September 4, 2021

Sharing his incredible experience Costa said “I’d never flown in a tunnel in my life – nobody had ever done it – so there was a big question mark in my head whether everything would go as we expected. It was a big relief, of course, but big, big happiness was the main emotion. For me, it’s another dream come true,” stated the Red Bull blog.

The video went viral in a couple of hours and has gained nearly 6.2 lakh views and over 13k likes. The comment section is filled with messages expressing the amusement of the viewers.

