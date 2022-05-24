New Delhi: In a shocking incident a girl was slapped hard on the face by an elephant after she tried to click its picture. The video of the incident is going viral on social media as people are shocked watching the aggressive side of the giant mammal which is known for its friendly nature. In the video, a group of people is seen standing near an elephant enclosure and some of them are touching its trunk and playing with it. The elephant also seems to enjoy the gathering but it loses its calm when one of the girls from the group takes out her mobile phone and tries to click its photo. The elephant slaps the girl right on her face with its trunk and loses her control. The group members get shocked while the elephant tries to pick up the girl's smartphone from the ground.

"I felt like 10 people had punched me at once as I was catapulted backward and my phone flew forward to the ground. Yes, I had the wind knocked out of me, no it didn’t hurt, yes I’m okay, and yes I still love elephants!” the girl told Fox News. The shocking video has been making rounds on social media and has been seen over 500k times.

