'There is hope': Internet hails man for saving monkey by giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation - Watch viral video

New Delhi: A video is doing the rounds on the Internet showing a man saving an injured monkey by giving the animal mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

The video clip of the man, identified as M. Prabhu, a driver from Perambalur in Tamil Nadu, saving the macaque has gone viral on social media platforms.

Prabhu, media sources said, had seen the monkey lose consciousness after being attacked by dogs. Escaping from the canines, the eight-month-old monkey had managed to climb a thorn tree.

Prabhu is said to have rescued the monkey but found it unconscious. He then reportedly took it on his two-wheeler to a veterinary hospital for treatment. However, he felt that the animal is losing its battle to survive, so he stopped his vehicle and revived the animal.

As per reports, the money has now been handed over to authorities.

Several people including India cricketer R Ashwin hailed the gesture.

"There is hope," Team India all-rounder said.

WATCH:

The video was shared by an IFS officer on Twitter and has so far received over 23,000 likes.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV