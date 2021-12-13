हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

'There is hope': Internet hails man for saving monkey by giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation - Watch viral video

The monkey had reportedly lost consciousness after being attacked by dogs. 

&#039;There is hope&#039;: Internet hails man for saving monkey by giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation - Watch viral video
Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: A video is doing the rounds on the Internet showing a man saving an injured monkey by giving the animal mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

The video clip of the man, identified as M. Prabhu, a driver from Perambalur in Tamil Nadu, saving the macaque has gone viral on social media platforms.

Prabhu, media sources said, had seen the monkey lose consciousness after being attacked by dogs. Escaping from the canines, the eight-month-old monkey had managed to climb a thorn tree.

Prabhu is said to have rescued the monkey but found it unconscious. He then reportedly took it on his two-wheeler to a veterinary hospital for treatment. However, he felt that the animal is losing its battle to survive, so he stopped his vehicle and revived the animal. 

As per reports, the money has now been handed over to authorities.

Several people including India cricketer R Ashwin hailed the gesture.

"There is hope," Team India all-rounder said.

WATCH:

The video was shared by an IFS officer on Twitter and has so far received over 23,000 likes. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral videomonkeyR AshwinPerambalurTamil Nadu
Next
Story

'Chak de phatte India': Harnaaz Sandhu after being crowned Miss Universe 2021, watch viral video

Must Watch

PT30M8S

PM Modi takes holy dip in Ganga at Lalita Ghat in Varanasi