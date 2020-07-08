This bride's 'Work from Home' continues at her wedding, groom sits clueless in this viral video breaking internet - Watch

New Delhi: Internet these days has been abuzz with several lockdown videos. But the best one so far happens to be the latest viral video of a bride 'working from home' probably at her own wedding. No, we are not kidding!

A video of a bride sitting all dressed up at her wedding stage with laptop and phone while the groom sits clueless is breaking the internet. Several users have posted it on social media.

Watch it here:

If you think you are under work pressure then watch this... via WA @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/odbFTxNofh — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) July 3, 2020

Well, we don't know whether she is working or attending a call, but surely this was a rare gem.

Surprising, isn't it? And you thought, you under work pressure!

