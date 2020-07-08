हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bride working

This bride's 'Work from Home' continues at her wedding, groom sits clueless in this viral video breaking internet - Watch

Well, we don't know whether she is working or attending a call, but surely this was a rare gem.

This bride's 'Work from Home' continues at her wedding, groom sits clueless in this viral video breaking internet - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Internet these days has been abuzz with several lockdown videos. But the best one so far happens to be the latest viral video of a bride 'working from home' probably at her own wedding. No, we are not kidding!

A video of a bride sitting all dressed up at her wedding stage with laptop and phone while the groom sits clueless is breaking the internet. Several users have posted it on social media.

Watch it here: 

Well, we don't know whether she is working or attending a call, but surely this was a rare gem.

Surprising, isn't it? And you thought, you under work pressure!

During the lockdown, several celebrities shared their quarantine diaries on social media, inspiring fans to take up household chores and spend time practising a creative hobby. 

We told you, how the internet can surprise you with just one click.

Keep reading this space for more of such viral news!

 

