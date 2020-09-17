Turtle kills pigeon in ninja-like move, leaves Twitter shocked - WATCH

New Delhi: Social media is a place that leaves us both amazed and shocked, one such example is a video of a turtle killing a pigeon. The turtles swift move has left the netizens shook.

The 11-second clip was shared by the Twitter handle Nature Is Scary. They tweeted the video with a caption simply saying, “Turtle kills a pigeon.”

WATCH:

Turtle kills a pigeon pic.twitter.com/62WRVq8ZD7 — Nature is Scary (@AmazingScaryVid) September 14, 2020

The video shows a turtle slowly coming out of the water while there are a few pigeon around pecking the ground. The turtle suddenly attacks the closest pigeon, holds it by its neck and drags the bird along with it in the water.

While most users were left aghast at the video, there were some comments about it being the fastest turtle in the world, another comment read, “I thought turtles only ate pizza.”

Here's how people reacted:

The fastest turtle I saw in my whole life -- Joe Aivap (@JoeAivap) September 14, 2020

Some were even happy because of their dislike for the feathered creatures.

Love it. Hate pigeons! — Wasi (@iamwasi_) September 14, 2020

Another said: "1 down, many more to go!"

1 down, many more to go! — Choi Lee (@ChoiLee61367349) September 14, 2020

The video quickly went viral and has already garnered over 1.8 million views along with a lot of retweets and comments.