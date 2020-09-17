हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Turtle kills pigeon in ninja-like move, leaves Twitter shocked - WATCH

Social media is a place that leaves us both amazed and shocked, one such example is a video of a turtle killing a pigeon. The turtles swift move has left the netizens shook.

Turtle kills pigeon in ninja-like move, leaves Twitter shocked - WATCH
(Videograb from Twitter)

New Delhi: Social media is a place that leaves us both amazed and shocked, one such example is a video of a turtle killing a pigeon. The turtles swift move has left the netizens shook.

The 11-second clip was shared by the Twitter handle Nature Is Scary. They tweeted the video with a caption simply saying, “Turtle kills a pigeon.”

WATCH:

The video shows a turtle slowly coming out of the water while there are a few pigeon around pecking the ground. The turtle suddenly attacks the closest pigeon, holds it by its neck and drags the bird along with it in the water.

While most users were left aghast at the video, there were some comments about it being the fastest turtle in the world, another comment read, “I thought turtles only ate pizza.”

Here's how people reacted:

Some were even happy because of their dislike for the feathered creatures.

Another said: "1 down, many more to go!"

The video quickly went viral and has already garnered over 1.8 million views along with a lot of retweets and comments. 

Tags:
ViralViral videoViral news
Next
Story

Woman rescues deadly snake in a saree, leaves netizens stunned - WATCH
  • 51,18,253Confirmed
  • 83,198Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M59S

Congress insulted PM Modi, see what they said.