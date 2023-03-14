Gurugram: The Gurugram Police have arrested two men who were caught on camera throwing currency notes from a moving car in Haryana’s Gurugram after the video of the incident went viral. Sharing more details, Assistant Commissioner of Police, DLF Gurugram, said, “two men have been arrested after a video went viral on social media in which a man tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes.”

The arrested accused have been identified as Jorawar Singh Kalsi - a popular YouTuber - and Gurpreet Singh, said ASP Vikas Kaushik. The Gurugram Police said that they have verified the viral video. A case was also filed against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

#WATCH | Haryana: A video went viral where a man was throwing currency notes from his running car in Gurugram. Police file a case in the matter.



(Police have verified the viral video) pic.twitter.com/AXgg2Gf0uy March 14, 2023

In the viral video, the two arrested accused were seen throwing currency notes from a running car on the Golf Course Road of the city. The pair was trying to reenact a scene from Shahid Kapoor's latest web series 'Farzi'.

The viral video showed currency notes being blown away from the trunk of a white-colored car. In the 15-second long video, a man, wearing a mask on his face, could be seen throwing money from the trunk of the white car while the other person was driving the vehicle.

According to police, the two men also later uploaded the video on their Instagram page. “The police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf Course road,” the ACP said.