Ultimate balancing: Women drives bike across river with loaded tub on head and bucket, bag in hands

New Delhi: We all know that women are good at multitasking as they can handle a number of things without getting puzzled. But one woman took the multitasking to another level.

In a video posted on Instagram, a woman is seen carrying a loaded tub on her head then she starts her motorbike and sits with that loaded tub on her head and drives across a river like a small natural water body.

Not only tub but she was also carrying a bucket in one hand and a bag in the other. And with all that, she drove her bike as if there was not a thing she was carrying.

The video was by India Today on its official Instagram handle with a caption that read: "Woman balances a loaded tub on her head while crossing a river on a bike. Watch the Viral video."

The video went viral in a couple of hours and bagged more than 50k likes.

