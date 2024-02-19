Bhavish Aggarwal Visits Hindu Mandir In Abu Dhabi, Shares Pics; Says 'India Will Rise As A Vishwaguru'

New Delhi: Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and CEO of Ola, recently shared pictures from his visit to the renowned Hindu Temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Aggarwal captured moments from the grand celebration at the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple, fondly referred to as the "Lotus of the Desert".

Celebrating Spirituality

Describing the temple as a "true symbol of spirituality", Aggarwal expressed his humility and honor at being part of the festivities. (Also Read: Nothing CEO Carl Pie Became 'Carl Bhai' In Twitter Bio, But Why So?)

He highlighted the temple's significance as a beacon of peace and harmony, reflecting on India's ancient traditions that emphasize oneness with the universe and divine presence in all aspects of life. (Also Read: Google Offers 300% Salary Hike To Retain Employee; Read More)

Attire And Interactions

During his visit, Aggarwal donned traditional attire and posed in front of the temple, capturing the essence of the spiritual ambiance. He also had the opportunity to interact with the temple priests, further immersing himself in the spiritual experience.

Vision for India and World Harmony

In his reflections, Aggarwal expressed confidence in India's potential to emerge as a global leader in promoting inclusivity and harmonious development.

He underscored the importance of young Indians embracing their dharma (duty) to contribute to a world marked by unity and cooperation.

Historic Moment

Aggarwal also shared his appreciation for speaking at the BAPS Hindu Mandir, describing it as a significant moment of cultural exchange and historical significance.

The temple, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, represents a milestone in the harmonious coexistence of different civilizations.

About BAPS Mandir

The BAPS Mandir stands as the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the UAE, occupying a sprawling 27-acre area in Abu Dhabi's Abu Mureikhah district.

Its inauguration ceremony, celebrated as the "Festival of Harmony", marks a momentous occasion in promoting cultural understanding and spiritual unity.