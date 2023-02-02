UP Shocker! Gun Shop Owner Shoots Self on Facebook Live in Ballia

Ballia(UP): A startling incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, where a businessman committed suicide by shooting himself during Facebook live. This horrifying video of suicide is going viral on social media. Nand Lal Gupta, who used to run a gun shop was fed up with moneylenders. Allegedly, he returned more money than the loan amount. Despite this, the lenders were troubling them. At the time of committing suicide, he was filming a Facebook live video, which is going viral on social media. In the video, the deceased shoots himself in the head after pleading for justice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Gupta can be heard saying, "I am being unnecessarily harassed. I had taken some but returned more than what I took, still the lenders are troubling me."

Further, he also said that "I do not want to live anymore do good to his family and my children. I just don't want to say anything more. Even after the businessman shot himself, the live video continued to play on Facebook."