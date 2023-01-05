Noida shocker! Sacked BPO employee SHOOTS his boss in fury - read details

Noida is in news once again, and yet again, for not a flattering reason. In a shocker, a former employee of a Noida-based BPO allegedly shot his manager in the chest six months after he was fired from his job. According to news reports, the injured manager has been admitted to a private hospital in Noida and is currently undergoing treatment.

The injured man is reportedly the circle head of NSB BPO under Phase-1 police station jurisdiction of Noida and has been identified as Shardul Islam. According to news reports, the incident was reported on Wednesday evening and the victim was shot in his right shoulder by the suspect.

Sushil Kumar Ganga Prasad, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) -2, Noida zone, told the Hindustan Times that the suspect - Anoop Singh, a resident of east Delhi and currently on the run - was fired from his job due to bad behaviour and he has been reportedly dropping in at the office even though he no longer worked there. The same report mentioned that "Prima facie the incident is believed to be of rivalry and vengeance." Anoop Singh was reportedly angry with Shardul Islam for having demeaned him in front of others.

Meanwhile, at a group housing society in Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida extension, the search and rescue operation for a leopard continued for a third day in a row where it was spotted earlier this week, officials said on Thursday. Residents of the society have curtailed their outdoor movements ever since they were alerted about the big cat's movement in the area and suspected its presence in the basement of an under-construction residential tower on their premises. Teams of the forest department from Gautam Buddh Nagar are stationed at Ajnara Le Garden society in Sector 16 of Greater Noida (West). Additional experts have also been roped in from Agra, Ghaziabad and Meerut, a senior officer said.