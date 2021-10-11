हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Video of baby snake coming out of egg goes viral - WATCH!

The clip including the incredible visuals of a baby snake along with its birth has been seen over 29k times and the comment section is being flooded by the users' amusement.

Video of baby snake coming out of egg goes viral - WATCH!
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If you are a regular internet surfer then you have definitely come across videos ranging from adorable to funny. But on some rare chances, you find some bizarre videos that one cannot imagine seeing ordinarily.

We bring you one such video in which you can witness the hatching of snake eggs. Yes! You read it right. You may have seen the hatching of birds’ eggs but witnessing a snake's birth is rare.

The clip starts with the hatching of a snake egg and a little snake is seen coming out of it. The clip then shows some mesmerising visuals showing the bifurcated tongue of the little snake and its glowing skin.

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo)

The video was shared on Instagram by Chester Zoo. The clip including the incredible visuals of a baby snake along with its birth has been seen over 29k times and the comment section is being flooded by the users' amusement.

Viral videoTrending Videosanimal videossnakes
