Viral: Melodious bird ‘Mushroom’ sings duet with Carter, leaves netizens impressed

Animals have always helped humans from time to time. Be it an elephant or a horse or even a tiny bird, it is no hidden fact that these wild creatures have always given that zest to homo sapiens.

In one such video that has surfaced on Instagram, user Kevin Carter is seen jamming with a cockatiel named Mushroom.

Birds have inspired poets and musicians from time to time with their beautiful songs. A cockatiel named 'Mushroom' can be seen jamming with Kevin Carter. The video shared by Carter is compiled using a duet feature on Instagram. The original video of Mushroom(cockatiel) was shared by a TikTok user named @VegieBirbLady.

Carter played his keyboard and matched with the bird. Both artists have incredible expressions in the clip.

Carter uploaded this video on August 20, 2021. His inspiration behind this was the one done by a user named Anna Douglas. He praised the bird’s skills in his Instagram caption and wrote, “Saw the @annacdouglas video and figured I’d one. I have done duets with pets before but this bird here was on a whole different skill level”. the video accumulated 144,988 views and over 1,000 comments.

One user even called Mushroom “Birdie Smallwood” after the gospel singer Richard Smallwood.

Mushroom sings “If you happy and you know it”.

