हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Video: Street vendor caught mixing urine in panipuri masala water, watch viral clip

Think twice before you eat panipuri from random places. A street vendor has been allegedly caught on camera mixing his urine in panipuri masala water. A clip of the incident has gone viral on the internet. The video has left people furious at the act.

Video: Street vendor caught mixing urine in panipuri masala water, watch viral clip
Image credits: Twitter/ ViralVdoz

Guwahati: Panipuri is undoubtedly one of the best street foods available in India. The delicacy is loved by both women and men of all age group. However, when vendors compromise on the hygiene of the food, it raises questions of concern among the people. An offensive 20-second video has gone viral on social media where we can see a panipuri wala mixing urine with the masala water.

The panipuri vendor can be seen urinating in a mug behind his stall and adding that to panipuri water. The scene was captured in the Athgaon area of Assam's Guwahati.

The caption of the video reads, "Shocking! A street vendor(panipuri seller) has been arrested in Guwahati after a viral, sensational video in which he mixed his urine with water and using the same water in pani puri".

The video has accumulated 14,500 views and loads of comments. The clip has turned everyone to think twice before eating pani puri. A user commented, "This act has been caught. I fear a few other pani puri vendors across India will be doing the same. What about the rest? They would certainly be blamed and would suffer miserably".

Another user commented, "Disgusting we never know what happens in the making of street food, Better to eat at trusted street vendors".

As per reports, the police were informed about this disgusting act and the vendor has been arrested for such a heinous act. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoPanipuri walaStreet vendordisgustingviral clipTrending videopanipuri sellerpanipuri water
Next
Story

Smarter than humans! Monkey finds a mask, wears it, viral video leaves netizens in stitches - Watch

Must Watch

PT6M15S

Bollywood Breaking: Kriti Sanon's bridal look goes viral