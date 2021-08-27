Viral video: A leaf or an insect? Watch video to find out

New Delhi: A video of an insect known as Phyllium Giganteum will blow your mind. The video has gone crazily viral on social media. These insects resemble a leaf. It is difficult to differentiate between one from the other.

The video was shared on Instagram account Science by Gulf has crossed over 1 million views. It was first shared on the account eso. world.

Having a body shaped like a leaf, the legs of this insect have appendages making it look like leaves, skin is green in color with brown spots around the edges. Two brown dots decorate the top of the abdomen.

A docile species consisting only of females. Females will become 10 cm in length, the video caption read.

Netizens were left stunned after watching this.

