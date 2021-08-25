हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neeraj Chopra

WATCH: Viral video of Neeraj Chopra taking his javelin from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem at Tokyo Olympic finals

Soon after Neeraj Chopra's statement Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem started trending on Twitter but for all the wrong reasons. And now a video of the incident has gone viral on social media, which shows the Pakistani athlete roaming around with the Indian's javelin. 

WATCH: Viral video of Neeraj Chopra taking his javelin from Pakistan&#039;s Arshad Nadeem at Tokyo Olympic finals
Viral video of Neeraj Chopra taking his javelin from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem at Tokyo Olympic finals (Screengrab)

Neeraj Chopra secured a gold medal at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics in the men's javelin throw event and in the process also went to create history by becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to finish at the podium in the showpiece event. Since Neeraj's qualifiers till the final event at Tokyo, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem has also been among the news.

Now in a recent interview with The Times of India, Neeraj said moments before his finals he was unable to find his javelin and later saw Arshad Nadeem roaming with it.  

This is what Neeraj said: “I was searching for my javelin at the start of the final in Olympics. I was not able to find it. Suddenly, I saw Arshad Nadem was moving around with my javelin. Then I told him, ‘Bhai give this javelin to me, it is my javelin! I have to throw with it’. He gave it back to me. That’s why you must have seen I took my first throw hurriedly." 

Soon after his statement Arshad Nadeem started trending on Twitter but this time for all the wrong reasons. And now a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Here is the video:

While Neeraj clinched India's gold with his effort at Tokyo Olympics, his Pakistani opponent Arshad Nadeem finished fifth. The Indian's biggest threat and world leader Johannes Vetter failed to make any impact.  

Neeraj Chopra
