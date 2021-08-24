Viral video: Massive anaconda crosses highway in Brazil, video giving netizens jitters

Brasilia: Seeing wild animals on streets is not an uncommon thing nowadays. Recently, a family of elephants travelled across China visiting different cities for months.

Now, a video of a massive anaconda emerged on Instagram crossing a highway in Brazil. The massive anaconda creates quite a commotion among people passing by. People quickly forms a huddle as the massive snake catches attention.

The car drivers were left stunned and motionless as the reptile slowly slithers past them and up the divider to move ahead.

We can see in the video, few spectators helping the big snake cross the street and signaling moving vehicles to stop and make way for the anaconda.

The Instagram handle- animalsventure posted this video three days ago with the caption, "Drivers had to halt their journey along a road in Brazil to make way for an anaconda to cross the road".

The video has collected half a million views in less than 72 hours.

