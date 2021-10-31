Monkey menace at Lucknow Metro! Authorities use cutouts, angry langur sounds to keep them at bay

New Delhi: Monkey menace at metro stations in Lucknow has got the authorities in a fix as they are unable to keep the michevious animals away from travellers. They are proving to be a nuisance to the commuters and are also at risk of getting physically harmed by the trains.

But the authorities have now come up with a unique solution. They have places cutouts of langurs to keep the monkeys at bay. According to ANI, the state government devised a plan to combat the monkeys and decided to place langur cutouts at metro stations where they are most prevalent.

“Lucknow Metro places cutouts of Langurs at nine metro stations that are experiencing monkey menace, in a bid to scare away monkeys. Visuals from Badshah Nagar metro station,” a tweet by ANI read.

Lucknow Metro places cutouts of Langurs at nine metro stations that are experiencing monkey menace, in a bid to scare away monkeys. Visuals from Badshah Nagar metro station. pic.twitter.com/5OxQBVjsgR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2021

A metro official said that earlier they would play sound of langurs screaming but that did not have the desired effect. So, they came up with a plan to place cutouts. Now, the angry langur sounds are played as well as the cutouts have been place and a noticeable effect has been witnessed. The official was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Initially, we played voices of 'angry Langur'. It did have some impact but not long term. So, the management decided to display these cutouts. When voices were played with cutouts, the effect was seen. We change the positions of the cutouts regularly,” Vivek Mishra, station controller told ANI.

Initially, we played voices of 'angry Langur'. It did have some impact but not long term. So, the mgmt decided to display these cutouts. When voices were played with cutouts, the effect was seen. We change the positions of the cutouts regularly: Vivek Mishra, Station Controller pic.twitter.com/8cEDugo1jy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2021

In a similar case, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had posted cutouts of langurs in and around Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre (SPCCC) in New Delhi's Chhatarpur to deal with monkey problems. The cutouts of langurs appeared to be quite efficient, according to ITBP sources.