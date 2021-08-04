हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

'How do I look': Orangutan poses with sunglasses dropped by a tourist, netizens love its' style

In a clip uploaded on Instagram, an orangutan picks up a pair of glasses dropped in its enclosure and proceeds to pose with it. Dont believe us, watch viral video here. 

&#039;How do I look&#039;: Orangutan poses with sunglasses dropped by a tourist, netizens love its&#039; style
(Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: There is no doubt that animals are highly intelligent and this viral video of an orangutan's cheeky behaviour with sunglasses proves without any doubt that it is the most intelligent of all nonhuman primates.

In a viral clip uploaded on Instagram by a handle by Olita Tetsu we are informed that she dropped her glasses at the orangutan enclosure at the Taman Safari in Bogor, Indonesia. What happens after that is as funny as it is amazing. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

In the video we see an orangutan carrying a baby walk towards the sunglasses and picked it up and put it on. Yes. The smart ape knew exactly what to do with it.

“So I’m down a pair of sunglasses but up a very good story,” Tetsu decsribed while sharing the video which has taken the social media by storm.

After playing with the glasses, the large ape threw them outside the enclosure, in an act of returning the woman’s glasses.

The video has gone viral, with people being amazed by the orangutan’s human-like traits. One user swore that they can talk but avoid doing so to escape paying taxes.

