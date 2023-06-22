Viral Video: Ramanand Sagar's Great-Granddaughter Sakshi Chopra Sizzles In Bold, Black Outfit

Sakshi Chopra, a singer, model, actress, and great-granddaughter of legendary Ramanand Sagar, is known for her bold fashion. The actress has been in discussions about her glamorous and sensational appearances around the world. Similar looks of the actor can be seen in her Instagram posts. Following her glam style, she was spotted in a black ensemble while she sizzled and posed for the photographs.

In the now-viral video, the great-granddaughter of Ramanand Sagar can be seen wearing a risque black dress. Taking a closer look, she paired the black dress with multiple accessories, including gold earrings and a golden chain with a small pendant. She also wore golden bangles and rings to complete her look, along with black heels.

Since the video was shared on Instagram, it has been gaining exceptional popularity among social media users. The video already has over 102 thousand views and more than 11 thousand likes, and it continues to get more.

Once the video went viral, many social media users came forward to appreciate her looks. One of the netizens commented on the post saying, "Go off queennnn," while other said, "Godly Beauty!". Similar appreciations were showered in the comment.

Sakshi Chopra has a YouTube channel and is frequently spotted wearing daring outfits. She allegedly had her musical training at the esteemed Trinity College London for Western singing. Sakshi's first YouTube cover of a song was Nina Simone's "Feeling Good."

Sakshi Chopra is the daughter of Meenakshi Sagar and Moti Sagar, the youngest son of Ramanand Sagar. Mamik Singh is the stepfather of Sakshi. 2018 saw the marriage of Meenakshi and Mamik. Akash Chopra, an actor, is Sakshi's uncle.

She's a singer and composer, according to the bio on Sakshi Chopra's Instagram (IG) account. Additionally, she has Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in California, USA, awarded a degree. She is a well-known social media personality with 553K followers on Instagram alone. She routinely updates her account with sultry new photos and videos.