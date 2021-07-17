हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazing viral video

Viral video: Snake tries to follow toddler inside the house, watch what happened next

In a 1-minute-and-3-second long video posted by ViralHog on Youtube, a long snake can be seen chasing a toddler inside a house.  Watch what happens next here!

Viral video: Snake tries to follow toddler inside the house, watch what happened next

New Delhi: In a spine-chilling incident, a life of a toddler was saved by a young man after a snake chased the baby inside a house. A 1-minute-and-3-second long video posted by ViralHog on Youtube is nothing but scary. In the video, a long snake can be seen chasing a toddler inside a house.  

The video, which is going viral on social media, shows a toddler playing in the front yard with his grandfather. Seconds later the old man spots the long King cobra and can be seen standing in shock.

Watch the video here:  

Soon after a young man can be seen running towards them, picking up the baby and grabbing the hand of his father, and rushing them inside the house. This is when the snake is visible in the footage crawling very fast to reach them. But the young man was successful in putting everyone to safety by closing the front gate of the house immediately. 

ALSO READ: Viral video: Monkey enters liquor store, drinks alcohol from bottle like a boss- Watch

The video has gone viral with over 86,000 views on YouTube. One of the netizens commented: “Wow didn't expect it to be that fast and agile based on the old man's reaction when he initially spotted it. Good thing the younger guy was there for both him and the baby!”

