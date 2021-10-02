UK man rides a horse to gas stations mocking those waiting to fill up on fuel amid crisis - Watch

A man from United Kingdom has been riding up to gas stations on horses and is trying to project it as a solution to the country's fuel crisis. The clip which has been shot as a joke has now gone viral.

The British man with user name Gusdolphin on Tik Tok has been uploading videos of himself riding horses upto a gas stations and mocks others as they wait in line to get fuel.

Due to a fuel shortage, there are long queues at the gas stations.

WATCH:

The video shows a trotting horse, alongside cars and Gus can be heard singing "Queuing for Petrol, I’m on a horse. I don't need petrol coz he runs on carrots".

On TikTok this video has been viewed over five million times and people are having laugh at the antics. While, on Instagram, the comments section is full of suggestions for other forms of transportation that Gus can use in his next videos.

"How much horse power he got?" one user asked. "Brexit is the best entertainment I have seen in years," said another.

British petrol stations are witnessing unprecedented demand with more than two thousand pumps still dry on Thursday amid the country's fuel crisis, as per reports by Reuters.