Viral video: 'When Yoga and Cricket meet', Internet reacts to umpire's hilarious reaction to a wide ball - WATCH

New Delhi: TV umpire Virender Sharma is not the only one who is in the limelight after controversial Virat Kohli LBW dismissal as a video of an on-field umpire's hilarious reaction to a wide ball is amusing the netizens.

The 19-second clip was re-tweeted by an IAS officer on Twitter on Monday (December 6) and shows the umpire doing an upside-down leg split to signal a wide ball.

The umpire's reaction was caught during the match in Maharashtra's local cricket tournament Purandar Premier League.

Captioned "When Yoga and Cricket meet", the tweet has so far got over 3,000 likes and has been retweeted by more than 360 users.

When Yoga and Cricket meet pic.twitter.com/E8yAtCs0mz — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 6, 2021

"The team of Ramdev Baba will be the owner," said a user.

"But it was a big wide, could not have shown with his hands," added another.

Some also even said that it looks like a 'yoga teacher' has been employed as a part-time umpire.

Earlier on December 3, Kohli was dismissed for a duck after a controversial decision by third umpire Virender Sharma during India vs New Zealand second Test.

The India captain was plummed in front of the stumps by a delivery from Ajaz Patel and was adjudged out before he opted for Decision Review System (DRS).

Sharma said that he found 'no conclusive evidence' to overturn the on-field decision and the dismissal had then triggered meme fest on social media platforms.

