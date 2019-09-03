Watch: 5 lions fight to eat a buffalo and then, this happened

New Delhi: A buffalo miraculously managed to escape despite being surrounded by five lions just because of a mere fight. Yes, this actually happened.

The video, initially shared by an Instagram handle named latestkruger, was recently re-posted by Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) and it shows how the pride of lions in South Africa's Kruger National Park broke out into a fight to eat their prey.

The lions had dragged a buffalo to eat and as soon as they were ready to attack it, two of them snapped at the third one and soon, a fight followed amongst themselves.

Taking advantage of the situation, the buffalo, which wasn't dead yet, walked away.

"These lions have a lesson to teach. They were having their meal but decided to fight with each other. And food walked away," Kaswan captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

These #lions have a lesson to teach. They were having their meal but decided to fight with each other. And food walked away. Credits in video. pic.twitter.com/e7PUaZYWnP — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 1, 2019

The now trending video has gained a lot of attraction on the internet and Kawswan's post is flooded with comments from the netizens, who said, "Such a nice lesson to learn - what is gained by in-fighting!"

Here are some of the reactions on the video.

Beautiful lesson!! Thank you so much for sharing, Sir!! — D Rama Sudhakar (@DRamaSudhakar) September 1, 2019

So nice, lessons to learn - what is gained by in-fighting! — Dr Arun Yadav (अरुन यादव) (@profarunyadav1) September 1, 2019

That's the most funny thing i saw today — manas sengar (@manassengar1) September 1, 2019

