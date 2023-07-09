Watch: Influencer Dances On Delhi Metro Platform, Internet Fumes As Video Goes Viral

Delhi Metro has been issuing repeated warnings against filming videos in trains. However, ignoring the warnings, influencers continue to make videos and share them on social media platforms. Adding to the queue of videos is another clip of a social media influencer dancing on the Delhi Metro platform while moving in and out of the train has gone viral on the internet. The influencer in the video has been identified as Seema Kanojiya.

In the clip, Seema can be seen dancing inside the metro coach and afterward on the station platform. The bulk of the other passengers chose to ignore her. However, some in the background seemed bewildered by the sight. The footage shows contempt for the DMRC's norms and regulations, which has outraged viewers who label such behavior as rude and disruptive to other passengers.

The video already has over 13,000 people, indicating widespread popularity. The majority of users, however, do not approve of this popularity, as many voice their discontent with the circumstance. Some people claim that the Delhi Metro has changed from a transportation system to an entertainment hub, raising questions about its original intent as a transit system. It is further explained that such instances make fellow passengers uncomfortable, which only serves to increase annoyance.

Many social media users commented on the inability of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for not being able to control such instances. However, DMRC has taken multiple measures to stop such incidents, including deploying flying squads on trains.

Similarly, many social media users criticized the social media influencer for breaking the rules. One of the users said in the comments, "When shameless meets mannerless, this feat happens."