Watch: Noida Dog Owner Refuses To Use Pet's Muzzle In Lift, Gets In Heated Argument

A new video has surfaced on the internet showing an argument between a pet dog owner and other residents that live in a society in Noida. The now-viral video shows the residents having a confrontation over a dog owner not putting a muzzle on her pet. The argument is rooted in concerns to prevent potential accidents. The 40-second clip has not sparked a debate among Twitter users.

The video starts off with a woman arguing with neighbors about the muzzle of her pet dog. When a man kindly asks her to put a muzzle on her dog, she firmly holds the leash and fiercely refuses to comply. The man notes that there is a "pregnant lady" among those waiting to use the lift and suggests that the unleashed dog may present an issue out of concern for other people's safety. The pet owner, though, is still resolutely unwilling to cooperate. She even responds to the argument by saying, "Dogs Only Bite People Like You. (English translation)"

The video ends with the pet owner staying adamant about not putting on her dog's muzzle while the man arguing with her laments, "What kind of lady is she?" to which the pet owner responds saying, "I am much better than your wife," ending up increasing the tension.

Dog lovers are very sensitive but not with humans. See this Noida lady's behavior with a pregnant woman. pic.twitter.com/F3iPtaiUef — Angry Foofa (@AngryFoofa) July 7, 2023

Since the video went viral, users have been expressing their ideas and opinions in the comments section of the video, which has sparked a flurry of debates across social media platforms.

Some social media users criticize the pet owner for not allowing the dog to wear a muzzle and emphasize the value of responsible pet management and taking other people's safety into account.

On the other hand, the other faction of social media users contends that if the tenants had handled the situation differently or if the housing organization had more definite rules and regulations regulating pets in place, the problem might not have gotten out of hand.