Viral Video: Women's 'Pole Dance' In Delhi Metro Goes Viral, Netizens React

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has repeatedly issued warnings and advisories against filming videos on trains. However, the commuters seem unbothered by all the warnings. Adding to the list of such videos, a new video has gone viral showing two women dancing in the metro. Looking at the video netizens are calling their performance "pole dance" in the rapid transit. It is to be noted that previously there have been multiple such videos showing people dancing, quarreling, and indulging in PDAs on the trains.

In the new video, two women can be seen dancing to the song 'Main To Beghar Hoon', a song from the film Suhaag, featuring actors Shashi Kapoor and Parveen Babi. The two female passengers in the video can be using the pole in the train as a prop for their video. The details of the video, like the route of Delhi or the women's identity, have not been ascertained yet.

The 15-second video clip now has more than 263 thousand views and continues to get more. Once the video went viral, many social media users reacted to the video. A netizen lamented, "Delhi metro needs serious check-up if true, it seems a new location for reel makers." At the same time, many others made light-hearted comments. One of the users said, "Delhi Metro is my daily dose of entertainment." Another user said, "@OfficialDMRC Should charge extra as entertainment tax from the passengers."

After porn, kissing and fighting in Delhi Metro,

The latest is Pole Dancing.....

pic.twitter.com/RpvKJ9jLny July 6, 2023

The video comes right after a video of Kanwariyas dancing on the Delhi Metro train went viral on the internet. Kanwariyas are Lord Shiva's followers. During the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan, pilgrims travel to Sultanganj in Bihar, Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand to collect holy water from the Ganga. The Kanwar Yatra got underway on July 4 this year.

DRMC addressed the video, saying, "We request our commuters to maintain discipline and decorum while travelling by the Metro." They added, "All passengers must ensure that their behaviour doesn’t cause any inconvenience to fellow commuters. DMRC’s flying squads regularly travel across the network to detect such activity."