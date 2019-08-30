close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chandrayaan-2

What will Chandrayaan-2 find on moon, asks ISRO. Twitter is buzzing with replies

"Chandrayaan-2 has officially gone further than its predecessor Chandrayaan-1. What do you think it will find on the Moon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below," read ISRO's tweet.

What will Chandrayaan-2 find on moon, asks ISRO. Twitter is buzzing with replies

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) via a tweet announced that Chandrayaan-2 has officially crossed the milestone set by its predecessor Chandrayaan-1. In their post, ISRO also added a question regarding what do people think Chandrayaan-2 will find on the moon and since then, Twitter is buzzing with some interesting replies.   

"Chandrayaan-2 has officially gone further than its predecessor Chandrayaan-1. What do you think it will find on the Moon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below," read the tweet.

The tweet, posted late on Thursday night, has been re-tweeted close to 3,000 times and the comments section is flooded with answers (some of which are humorous too).

Here's what Twitter thinks:

Chandraayan-2, currently orbiting the moon, has performed the third lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre for the spacecraft, ISRO said on Wednesday. It will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot.

"The manoeuvre was performed successfully today (Wednesday) beginning at 9.04 hours IST, using the on-board propulsion system. The duration of the exercise was 1,190 seconds (19.84 minutes)," a statement by the space agency read.

"The next lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled on August 30 between 6-7 pm IST," the statement added.

The mission would carry out a soft landing on the moon on September 7. 

(With agencies inputs)

Tags:
Chandrayaan-2Chandrayaan 2ISROMoon
Next
Story

In viral video, Iguana steals spotlight by 'working out' on airport conveyor belt in Florida

Must Watch

PT33M56S

Watch Debate: Imran's Kashmir Hour plan is to save PoK?