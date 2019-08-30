What will Chandrayaan-2 find on moon, asks ISRO. Twitter is buzzing with replies

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) via a tweet announced that Chandrayaan-2 has officially crossed the milestone set by its predecessor Chandrayaan-1. In their post, ISRO also added a question regarding what do people think Chandrayaan-2 will find on the moon and since then, Twitter is buzzing with some interesting replies.

"Chandrayaan-2 has officially gone further than its predecessor Chandrayaan-1. What do you think it will find on the Moon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below," read the tweet.

#Chandrayaan2 has officially gone further than its predecessor Chandrayaan 1! What do you think it will find on the Moon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!#ISRO #MoonMission pic.twitter.com/pZEnxPf3su — ISRO (@isro) August 29, 2019

The tweet, posted late on Thursday night, has been re-tweeted close to 3,000 times and the comments section is flooded with answers (some of which are humorous too).

Here's what Twitter thinks:

Water — Bhushan Salunke (@Bhushan52360308) August 29, 2019

Water and possibilities of life — Rashmi (@RashmiBharti20) August 29, 2019

Hopefully sign of life — Naveen (@naveenverma6495) August 29, 2019

1. Water on the moon.

2. Moon's southern surface.

3. Living resources.

4. It will find India's pride over there..!!

— Ranjit Kashaboina (@Ranjit_K61) August 29, 2019

Presene of Water and essential elements as well as information about origin of universe — Nilesh Somtiya (@NSomtiya) August 29, 2019

I think #Chandrayaan2 will find:

1. Plenty of frozen water

2. Minerals and Ores

3. Future fuel elements like Helium

4. Fossils of Moon's past

5. Footprints of early solar system

6. Moon mapping for future planning of bases, rover missions, landing missions or element mining

... — Piyush Kumar (@Piyush_Thinks) August 29, 2019

Chandraayan-2, currently orbiting the moon, has performed the third lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre for the spacecraft, ISRO said on Wednesday. It will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot.

"The manoeuvre was performed successfully today (Wednesday) beginning at 9.04 hours IST, using the on-board propulsion system. The duration of the exercise was 1,190 seconds (19.84 minutes)," a statement by the space agency read.

"The next lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled on August 30 between 6-7 pm IST," the statement added.

The mission would carry out a soft landing on the moon on September 7.

(With agencies inputs)