Woman raped before her husband in Bihar's Saran, accused films act, shares online

Patna: In another heinous crime, a woman was raped by a group of men in front of her husband in Bihar's Saran district. According to the IANS report, the incident came to light when a video of the incident went viral on social media. Saran SP Santosh Kumar, has ordered an inquiry. "On the basis of a viral video, we have detained some suspects. The interrogation is currently underway and we will soon crack the case," Kumar informed IANS.

According to the reports, the unfortunate incident happened on Ghosi-Parsurampur road where six accused intercepted the victim and her husband who were riding on a motorbike. They overpowered the victim`s husband and dragged the woman behind the bushes and raped her in front of her husband. The accused did not stop there and rather made a video of the brutal act and threatened the couple of dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police.

"The victim and her husband have not come before the police. We have taken cognizance on the basis of viral video and will identify the accused. Now, we are trying to ascertain how many accused were involved in the heinous crime. So far, it seems one accused raped the victim as per the preliminary investigation," Kumar said.

