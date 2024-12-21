'Yeh Umar Me Kaun Gym Jata Hai?': 70 Years Old Woman Does 120 Kg Leg Press And Lift Weights In Gym, After Back Injury; Watch

Roshni Devi's incredible fitness journey proves that it's never too late to focus on your health, regardless of your age or physical challenges.

At 70, Roshni is breaking stereotypes, especially around senior women and fitness, by showcasing her resilience, strength, and unwavering positivity. Despite battling a back injury and arthritis, she continues to work out at the gym, showing that age is truly just a number.

Watch Roshni Devi's inspiring gym video

In a recent video shared on Urvandita's Instagram page, Roshni impressively performs leg presses and even deadlifts. Her dedication is sure to motivate you to hit the gym today and perhaps give weightlifting a shot!

In the video, Roshni said, “I thought 'Who goes to the gym at this age?' Two years back, I got knee arthritis and also injured my back. The doctors said nothing could be done. But my son believed in me. He said this will not work, and told me ‘You come to the gym with me’. At 70, this is me- deadlifting 70 kg every week, leg pressing 120 kg thrice a week, and showing up every day! Age is just a number but staying youthful is a choice.”

The caption says, “Meet Mrs Roshni Devi — At 70, I’m lifting weights, leg pressing 120 KG, and doing cardio daily, a sight even I never imagined. Just two years ago, knee arthritis and a back injury made basic tasks painful. Doctors dismissed my recovery, but my son refused to. 'Aise nahi chalega, aap gym chalo (You have to come to the gym now),' he insisted. Hesitant and embarrassed, I started, thinking, 'Yeh umar mein gym (Is this age for going to the gym)?' But step by step, I grew stronger. Today, I move with ease, cook for my family, visit the temple, and eagerly await my workouts. The gym didn’t just heal my body — it gave me my life back.”