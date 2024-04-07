Zomato Bag, Swiggy Shirt, Zypp Helmet: Can You Guess From Which Company The Delivery Man Is?

New Delhi: To satisfy our cravings, food delivery partners work day and late at night. They are the unsung heroes of our society and the personality due to which we get food delivered to our doorstep. These days many delivery agents grab netizens' attention due to certain incidents.

What Is The Recent Case?

Recently, a Zomato delivery agent caught the attention of the Internet for an unusual sight - he was spotted wearing a Swiggy uniform while on duty.

In a viral photo, the delivery agent is depicted riding his bike with a Zomato food bag strapped to the back, while his T-shirt prominently displays the Swiggy logo. Adding to the mix, he wore a green helmet bearing the Zypp logo, a company known for electric vehicle rentals.

Who are you?



Swiggy? Zomato? Zypp?



We live in a digital mess. pic.twitter.com/MxjTJIZzEW — Rajesh Sawhney (@rajeshsawhney) March 31, 2024

The image quickly circulated on social media platforms, sparking curiosity and amusement among netizens. The juxtaposition of different food delivery and transportation service logos on a single individual left many scratching their heads.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) shared the photo, expressing the confusion felt by many: "Who are you? Swiggy? Zomato? Zypp? We live in a digital mess."

Take a look at netizens reaction:

A delivery transport business agent for small distances.



With clients ranging from Swiggy to Zomato March 31, 2024

Amar, Akbar, Anthony. — Ishwar Singh (@IshwarBagga) March 31, 2024

Moonlighting in broad daylight? — एक सोच (@I_Hrsh) March 31, 2024

And Without Number Plate Very Interesting — Syedmd Omer (@SyedmdO) April 7, 2024