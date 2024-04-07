Advertisement
Zomato Bag, Swiggy Shirt, Zypp Helmet: Can You Guess From Which Company The Delivery Man Is?

The juxtaposition of different food delivery and transportation service logos on a single individual left many scratching their heads.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2024, 11:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Zomato Bag, Swiggy Shirt, Zypp Helmet: Can You Guess From Which Company The Delivery Man Is? Image Credit: Twitter/@rajeshsawhney

New Delhi: To satisfy our cravings, food delivery partners work day and late at night. They are the unsung heroes of our society and the personality due to which we get food delivered to our doorstep. These days many delivery agents grab netizens' attention due to certain incidents.

What Is The Recent Case?

Recently, a Zomato delivery agent caught the attention of the Internet for an unusual sight - he was spotted wearing a Swiggy uniform while on duty. (Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Revises Employees' Allowances -- Read In Detail)

In a viral photo, the delivery agent is depicted riding his bike with a Zomato food bag strapped to the back, while his T-shirt prominently displays the Swiggy logo. Adding to the mix, he wore a green helmet bearing the Zypp logo, a company known for electric vehicle rentals. (Also Read: Over 20,000 Zomato Riders To Provide Medical Aid In Roadside Emergencies: CEO Deepinder Goyal)

The image quickly circulated on social media platforms, sparking curiosity and amusement among netizens. The juxtaposition of different food delivery and transportation service logos on a single individual left many scratching their heads.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) shared the photo, expressing the confusion felt by many: "Who are you? Swiggy? Zomato? Zypp? We live in a digital mess."

Take a look at netizens reaction:

