Halloween

Zomato tells 'shortest horror story' on Halloween, internet can't keep calm

Zomato shared its short food horror story comprising of a few pictures explaining food-related horror situations.

Zomato tells &#039;shortest horror story&#039; on Halloween, internet can&#039;t keep calm

New Delhi: It’s Halloween and the internet is flooded with eerie and scary posts.  From costumes to decorations,  people are posting everything on social media platforms. And Zomato has also not missed the chance to celebrate Halloween with its food lover by telling the shortest horror story.

Zomato shared its short food horror story with the caption, “Happy Halloween.” The post comprises of few pictures explaining the food-related horror situations that will leave you smiling.  Slide through the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zomato (@zomato)

People on social media are loving the short horror story by Zomato, the post has garnered over 9k likes and comments appreciating its illustrator.

Joking about the post one wrote: “Petition to title this series 'Khannabelle'," “I read the whole post in scary deep voice,”  wrote another.

