Finding Anamika, Delhi Crime 2, Haseen Dillruba, Dhamaka- Netflix announces new slate for web series and films

New Delhi: OTT giant Netflix announced several new films and web series on Wednesday (March 2) for its 2021 slate.

In terms of series, many new web series will stream on the OTT in 2021, including those by Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon. While several series will return with their brand new seasons this year. Netflix's International Emmy-winning show ‘Delhi Crime’, is returning with a second season. The second season will bring back Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang in prominent roles.

'She', 'Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega', 'Mismatched', 'Masaba Masaba' and 'Little Things' are also coming back with their new seasons.

Talking about new shows on the platform, Madhuri Dixit will make her digital debut with ‘Finding Anamika’. Directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar, the series will revolve around Madhuri’s character who vanishes without a trace and the events that follow.

Raveena Tandon’s digital debut 'Aranyak' is produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment. "'Aranyak' is an intriguing and mysterious story. I can't say much about that but my character is Kasturi Dogra and like many women, she is balancing her career and family. It is set in Himachal Pradesh. She wants to do well in her career but is held back sometimes due to other responsibilities," Raveena was quoted as saying by PTI.

'Ray', 'Decoupled', 'Feels Like Ishq', 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' will also premiere on Netflix. Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will make his digital debut with a special on the platform which he had announced earlier. Many documentaries will also release on the streaming giant.

Meanwhile, Netflix has also introduced many films on its platform. Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey-starrer ‘Haseen Dillruba’, Kartik Aaryan's ‘Dhamaka’ are among the 13 film titles that Netflix announced for its 2021 slate. ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, produced under Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment will also hit the platform.

Dhanush-starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram', Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani starrer 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', Abbas-Mustan directorial 'Penthouse' are also among the movies which will release on Netflix this year.