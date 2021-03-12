Zareen Khan and TV star Karanvir Bohra to star in Patalpani - First look poster out!

New Delhi: Actress Zareen Khan will soon be seen in horror-comedy 'Patalpani'co-starring Karanvir Bohra. The first look poster of the venture was dropped online and it has already raised the curiosity levels of the fans.

Zareen Khan's last film 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akela' saw her essaying a homosexual character on-screen. It was celebrated at both Indian and International festivals.

Directed by Raaj Aashoo, the film 'Patalpani' follows the story of 'Azad Desh Ke Ghulam Bhoot'. It boasts of a talented ensemble star cast including Karanvir Bohra, veteran actress Ila Arun, Rajesh Sharma, Ali Asgar, Upasana Singh, Aditi Govitrikar, Sumit Gulati and Rakesh Srivastava among others.

Talking about the film says Zareen Khan, "Patalpani will release as an original film for an OTT platform. Honestly, acting in a horror-comedy is extremely challenging since both genres are very nuanced and need great timing. I look forward to working with such a fantastic ensemble star cast."

The Zareen Khan starrer 'Patalpani' is scheduled to go on floors this month considering all safety precautions.