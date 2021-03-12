हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan and TV star Karanvir Bohra to star in Patalpani - First look poster out!

Zareen Khan's last film 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akela' saw her essaying a homosexual character on-screen. It was celebrated at both Indian and International festivals.

Zareen Khan and TV star Karanvir Bohra to star in Patalpani - First look poster out!

New Delhi: Actress Zareen Khan will soon be seen in horror-comedy 'Patalpani'co-starring Karanvir Bohra. The first look poster of the venture was dropped online and it has already raised the curiosity levels of the fans.

Zareen Khan's last film 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akela' saw her essaying a homosexual character on-screen. It was celebrated at both Indian and International festivals.

Directed by Raaj Aashoo, the film 'Patalpani' follows the story of 'Azad Desh Ke Ghulam Bhoot'. It boasts of a talented ensemble star cast including Karanvir Bohra, veteran actress Ila Arun, Rajesh Sharma, Ali Asgar, Upasana Singh, Aditi Govitrikar, Sumit Gulati and Rakesh Srivastava among others.

Talking about the film says Zareen Khan, "Patalpani will release as an original film for an OTT platform. Honestly, acting in a horror-comedy is extremely challenging since both genres are very nuanced and need great timing. I look forward to working with such a fantastic ensemble star cast."

The Zareen Khan starrer 'Patalpani' is scheduled to go on floors this month considering all safety precautions.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Zareen KhanpatalpaniKaranvir Bohrahorror comedy
Next
Story

Bombay Begums row: NCPCR asks Netflix to stop streaming web-series over inappropriate portrayal of children

Must Watch

PT9M58S

Bollywood Breaking: Why is Pathan a very important film for Shahrukh's career?