BJP fields actor Srabanti Chatterjee against TMC veteran Partha Chatterjee in Behala West

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee from Behala West Assembly seat against heavyweight Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and state education minister Partha Chatterjee.

Popular Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) On Tuesday (March 2). The Bengali actress was welcomed by the party's national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP West Bengal President, Dilip Ghosh. BJP on Thursday (March 18) released a list of 148 candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

After her candidature was announced, she started door-to-door campaigning in her constituency. "I am excited. When I got to know that BJP has given me a ticket from Behala West, I could not stop myself to come out. I am getting support from the people here," Srabanti told ANI.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

