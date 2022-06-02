हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Cut taxes on fuel in 15 days or...': BJP's ultimatum to Mamata Banerjee govt in West Bengal

 According to reports, the BJP has threatened to go on agitation if the West Bengal government does not cut taxes on fuel in the next 15 days.

&#039;Cut taxes on fuel in 15 days or...&#039;: BJP&#039;s ultimatum to Mamata Banerjee govt in West Bengal

Kolkata: The Wes Bengal unit of the BJP on Thursday warned the Mamata Banerjee government to cut taxes in fuel prices in the next 15 days, failing which the party threatened to hold massive protests across the state. According to reports, the BJP has threatened to go on agitation if the West Bengal government does not cut taxes on fuel in the next 15 days.

Speaking to reporters, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said the state government should give some relief to the people when the Centre has cleared all the GST dues. "West Bengal has received its GST dues from the Centre. It should now bring down the prices of fuel. They should reduce the price of petrol by at least Rs 5, and the price of diesel by Rs 10," he said while speaking to PTI.

Attacking the Mamata regime, he said, "The Centre has twice reduced fuel prices, but the state government has not lowered taxes even once." The BJP would wait for 15 days, and if the state does not take any steps, it would hit the streets, Majumdar said.

"If they don't reduce the fuel prices, we will hit the streets. We will also march to state secretariat Nabanna to fight for people's rights," he said. The Centre has cleared the entire GST compensation payable up to May 31 by releasing Rs 86,912 crore to the states, as per the Finance Ministry.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced in the country on July 1, 2017, and states were assured of compensation for the loss of any revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST for a period of five years.

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the state government would reduce the taxes on fuel, once the Centre clears all the dues. "The state government has already said that once the Centre clears its dues amounting to Rs 97,000 crores, it would reduce the taxes on fuel prices. Once they clear the dues, the state won't levy taxes on oil for the next five years," Ghosh said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

 

