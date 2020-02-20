Left wins Jadavpur University students union election, SFI scores big in Arts dept, ABVP progresses in Engineering

The final results for the Jadavpur University (JU) students union election in Kolkata, West Bengal, showed that the Left has been elected to victory once again in all four posts. The Students Federation of India (SFI) won by a significant margin in the Arts department, while the left-wing Democratic Students Federation (DSF) has bagged the most number of votes in the Engineering Department. The Science Department was won by the independent student wing, We The Independent (WTI).

In a turn of events, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) opened its account in JU and bagged the second position in the Engineering Department, surpassing the SFI in vote share.

For the first time in the history of the university, ABVP had pitched candidates for all four posts of CP, GS, AGS (Day), and AGS (Evening) for the Arts and Engineering departments.

However, SFI dominated the vote share in the JU Arts Department. The student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) won all four seats in the Central Panel.

Elections to 8 out of 39 seats in the Science Department took place on Thursday. In the rest of the seats, WTI had won earlier. These eight seats, too, were won by WTI candidates on this day.

DSF won big in the Engineering Department. In the Central Panel, the winning DSF candidate won 3,304 votes. ABVP, in the second position, won 508 votes. SFI won 288 votes and secured the third place in the Engineering Department. The Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, secured the fourth position.

The student union election took place after three years at Jadavpur University on February 19.