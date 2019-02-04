हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee vs CBI in West Bengal live updates: 'Save the Constitution' dharna against PM Narendra Modi, BJP in Kolkata

All opposition parties have extended their support to the West Bengal Chief Minister. 

Mamata Banerjee vs CBI in West Bengal live updates: &#039;Save the Constitution&#039; dharna against PM Narendra Modi, BJP in Kolkata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued her sit-in protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre on Monday over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams. Mamata has maintained that she will continue her "Satyagraha" till the country and its Constitution are "saved". The CBI, on the other hand, will approach the Supreme Court against the wrongful detention of their officers outside Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence on Sunday.

A full-blown face-off between Mamata government and the Centre erupted as a CBI team moved to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, which in turn were unceremoniously denied entry to Kolkata Police chief`s residence and then detained.

All opposition parties have extended their support to the West Bengal Chief Minister. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and DMK leader MK Stalin expressed their solidarity with Banerjee.

Here are the live updates from the tussle between Mamata government and the CBI:

# The BJP will address a press conference on Tuesday over the ongoing tussle between the CBI and state Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. "Why was the CBI stopped by police if Kumar has nothing to be afraid of? The CBI has the right to investigate the matter as they were asked to do so by the Supreme Court. Trinamool Congress (TMC) is deliberately blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah into the matter as they want to politicise the issue," Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Babul Supriyo said.

Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeCBIWest BengalSave the Constitution dharnaNarendra ModiBJPKolkata
Next
Story

Opposition parties pledge support to Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata Police vs CBI battle

Must Watch

High voltage drama by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal over Kolkata Police-CBI clash