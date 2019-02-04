Mamata Banerjee vs CBI in West Bengal live updates: 'Save the Constitution' dharna against PM Narendra Modi, BJP in Kolkata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued her sit-in protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre on Monday over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams. Mamata has maintained that she will continue her "Satyagraha" till the country and its Constitution are "saved". The CBI, on the other hand, will approach the Supreme Court against the wrongful detention of their officers outside Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence on Sunday.

A full-blown face-off between Mamata government and the Centre erupted as a CBI team moved to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, which in turn were unceremoniously denied entry to Kolkata Police chief`s residence and then detained.

All opposition parties have extended their support to the West Bengal Chief Minister. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and DMK leader MK Stalin expressed their solidarity with Banerjee.

Here are the live updates from the tussle between Mamata government and the CBI:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at 'Save the Constitution' dharna in #Kolkata. She has been staging dharna since last night over CBI issue. pic.twitter.com/rFLuBIghfs — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2019

# The BJP will address a press conference on Tuesday over the ongoing tussle between the CBI and state Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. "Why was the CBI stopped by police if Kumar has nothing to be afraid of? The CBI has the right to investigate the matter as they were asked to do so by the Supreme Court. Trinamool Congress (TMC) is deliberately blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah into the matter as they want to politicise the issue," Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Babul Supriyo said.