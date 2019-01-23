हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

West Bengal Police grants BJP permission for helipad in Jhargram

Kolkata: West Bengal Police on Wednesday granted permission to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the helipad in Jhargram, following the party's uproar over the change in the landing location of party president Amit Shah's helicopter.

The state government had earlier denied permission for landing the helicopter of Shah, who addressed a rally in Malda district on Tuesday. 

As per BJP's plan, Shah will reach Kolkata and then take a helicopter from there to reach Malda where he will participate in a public rally with BJP workers from North Bengal.

Shah has, meanwhile, cut short his visit to the state as he decided to return to the national capital. As per the original programme, Shah was slated to address rallies in Birbhum, Jhargram, Nadia and South 24 Parganas as well, but owing to poor health, he had to cut short his visit to the state for 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

The same was confirmed by BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh, who said that the rallies would be held as scheduled even in the absence of Amit Shah. Ghosh also said that Smriti Irani would replace Amit Shah in some of the rallies.

The BJP had earlier alleged that despite the West Bengal government using Malda airport for landing their helicopters, they have turned down Amit Shah's request for permission.

The Malda district administration had told the saffron party that it was not possible to grant permission to land helicopters at Malda airport this week due to the ongoing construction work.

