Vehicles used in Amit Shah's rally vandalised in West Bengal, BJP alleges TMC behind attack

Kolkata: Vehicles parked near BJP president Amit Shah's rally venue in West Bengal's East Midnapore were vandalised on Tuesday. Attacking the ruling Trinamool Congress government in the state, BJP leader Rahul Sinha alleged that it is the ruling party who is behind the attack.

West Bengal: Vehicles parked near Amit Shah's rally venue in East Midnapore, vandalized. BJP's Rahul Sinha says, "TMC is afraid of our strength that's why they committed violence. Unfortunate that everything happened in front of police, attackers didn't even spare women workers." pic.twitter.com/aEz2QHfmgl — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

Earlier in the day, Shah addressed a public rally in East Midnapore where he demanded that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should clear her stand on the Citizenship Amendment Bill while accusing that her government welcomes infiltrators but has no place in the state for refugees.

#WATCH West Bengal: Vehicles parked near Amit Shah's rally venue in East Midnapore, vandalized. BJP's Rahul Sinha has alleged that TMC is behind the attack. pic.twitter.com/N5lVGHjNT3 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

Following the incident of vandalism, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya warned Mamata Banerjee and said, "Hum Mamata ji ko chetawani dena chahte hain ki iss prakar BJP ka karyakarta na darne wala hai na jhukne wala hai. Ye Mamata ji ko bahut mehenga padega, ye main kehna chahta hun (We are warning West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, we will not be afraid by these incidents. She will have to pay for it)."

The BJP had earlier alleged that the TMC government in West Bengal tried to obstruct Amit Shah's rally in Jhargram amid reports that Shah's chopper was not allowed to land in the district.

The government, however, approved the chopper to land at a nearby helipad on January 23.

In December last year, the BJP's proposed Rath Yatra was refused permission by the state government citing intelligence reports of possible communal violence.

(With inputs from agencies)