West Bengal Assembly election 2021: Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP at PM Modi's rally in Kolkata

Kolkata: Popular Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata on Sunday (March 7, 2021) just ahead of Prime Minister Modi's rally at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground. He was handed the party's flag by party's state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

The move ends weeks of specualtion about the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader joing the saffron party. The state is poll bound March-April.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP at PM Shri @narendramodi's rally at Brigade Parade Ground, Kolkata.#ModirSatheBrigade pic.twitter.com/gvIMfmmNFb — BJP (@BJP4India) March 7, 2021

Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC for two years, before he resigned.

The actor had been embroiled in the Sharda Chit Fund scam case and was probed by the Enforcement Directorate about the Rs 1.2 crore he had received for being the brand ambassador of a TV channel financed by the group.

He reportedly returned the money to the probe agency and resigned from the House due to health reasons.

Earlier, Vijayavargiya had met up with the star yesterday at his residence in the state capital's Belgachia locality, sparking much speculation.